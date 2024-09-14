In the last few hours, the bad weather that has been raging for several days now on our peninsula has manifested itself in one of its most powerful and frightening forms. A gigantic waterspout, in fact, it crashed outside the port of Ischiablocking several ferries and hydrofoils at the docks and making their departure practically impossible.

The large vortex of air formed quite suddenly in the middle of the black clouds and then touched the sea waters. The meteorological phenomenon was the subject of photos and videos by numerous people, frightened but at the same time attracted by the intensity of the waterspout.

As reported by the local press, there were moments of pure terror among the residents and holidaymakers who still populate the famous tourist resort. The tornado lasted several tens of seconds.

In the late afternoon yesterday, Friday 13 September, a violent waterspout hit in front of the port of Ischia, a famous tourist destination. The phenomenon was clearly visible even from afar.

Despite the Civil Protection Department having issued yellow weather alertno one would have ever imagined having to deal with a tornado. It is difficult to remember similar episodes of such intensity.

The great vortex of air has touched the waters of the Gulf of Naples, but fortunately, no injuries or particular damage were reported. Due to the harsh weather conditions, all ferry and high-speed boat trips to Procida, Ischia And Capri.

Intense phenomena throughout Campania, in particular Salerno and Torre del Greco

Meanwhile, the bad weather of the last few hours has also caused damage and inconvenience in the city of Salerno. A violent one whirlwind It severely damaged a beach resort, and in particular it tore away the cabins of the bathing establishment.

TO Tower of the Greekinstead, a real one water bomb It hit the city, completely disrupting traffic. In a very short time, the city streets and roads turned into overflowing rivers, even dragging a car to the sea.

