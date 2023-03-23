A tornado ripped off roofs and dragged vehicles across a southern California town on Wednesday as a storm hit the western United States, buffeted by a series of weather events.

The wind mass reached the town of Montebello, near Los Angeles, forcing its residents to seek shelter. “I was driving, when I saw this tornado in front of me and I had to turn back”, told a trader to the TV channel KTLA. “The tornado tore off the roof of the building, cars were destroyed, it was a disaster.”

The footage showed what appeared to be part of a roof flying over industrial buildings. Aerial footage showed holes in several roofs, bent or broken plumbing and fixtures, and cars dragged away from parking lots.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said it was investigating the event, which it described as “a weak tornado”, as well as another in Carpinteria further north.

Tornadoes are nature’s most violent storms, according to the US Weather Service. They can bring winds of up to 480 km/h and destroy a neighborhood in seconds.

The weather service estimated that both events had gusts of up to 136 km/h. They occurred on the second day of a storm that hits California with more water and snow, knocked down trees and left thousands of people without electricity.

Flood warnings were issued in several communities, while swaths of others were under water.

California has been hit by a dozen atmospheric rivers in recent weeks. These moisture-laden weather systems coming from the Pacific dumped layers of snow and hit torrential rains in western regions that had suffered for two decades from a historic drought.

Scientists claim that climate change, caused by human action, aggravates these extreme phenomena, making periods of drought more intense, and those of rain, more humid.