Happy ending for one of the latest incidents that went viral on the web. In recent days it has started to circulate online the video of a pickup truck, overturned by a tornado in the United States. The clip spread quickly, as did the story of the poor unfortunate driver: it was a 16-year-old boy, owner of a red Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving despite adverse weather conditions to go to a job interview. The young man was fortunately unharmed in the accident but the same cannot be said of the car which suffered more than a few damages.

Sometimes, however, the virality of these accidents allows you to reach the right people and the sixteen-year-old Texan was more than lucky: in these days he was contacted by Chevrolet who announced through its social profiles that it is ready to donate a specimen of Silverado 2022 to the boy’s family. The brand new car will be delivered to the new owners at a local dealership, it comes to a Silverado LT All-Star Edition 2022 finished in Cherry Red. “We are grateful that Riley (the boy involved in the accident) is safe, we praise his driving skills during a frightening situation and our hearts are with other families in Texas who have been affected by these storms”, wrote the American brand in the post published on the official Facebook page. Chevrolet is making a first-hand effort to help those affected by these days’ bad weather, with a $ 50,000 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

The video of the accident that happened to the pickup truck is to its owner is really impressive, with the tornado that went through Elgin, Texas, which literally swallows the Chevy pickup, with the vehicle being lifted off the ground and turned around before returning to the wheels. In the clip you can see the windows completely destroyed and other damage but the pick-up is still able to go in motion and move away from the accident site. In the interview released to the local media, the young man stressed that he was aware of the dangers he was facing but that he would have decided to leave the house anyway in order not to miss an employment opportunity. The risk ultimately earned him something as he eventually got him the job.