United States

A devastating tornado was sighted Sunday (June 25) in Indiana, USA, as a powerful storm pounded several counties south of Indianapolis. The bad weather has caused at least one death and another injured, according to reports from the authorities. Footage shared on social media captured the terrifying sight of a tornado that slammed into the Johnson County town of Greenwood, hurling debris into the air. Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess confirmed extensive damage to neighborhoods and homes. Burgess appealed to the population to avoid the affected area..



01:52