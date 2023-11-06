Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

A tornado causes significant damage in the Italian seaside resort of Fregene, not far from Rome. Several beaches are flooded by the hurricane.

Fregene – Severe storms continue to hit Italy. Storm Ciarán has caused severe damage in recent days, especially in the central Italian region of Tuscany.

Storms in Italy: Hurricane on the Roman coast near Fregene

At the weekend the next storm hit what is popularly known as the “Roman Coast” not far from the Italian capital between Ostia and Fregene. On Sunday morning (November 5th) around 8 a.m., a tornado caused a storm surge in the popular coastal town of Fregene. Mass water from the sea flooded entire sections of the beach right up to the promenade, as several Italian media reports.

Fregene was not flooded. However, the hurricane caused considerable damage to many streets. This is reported by the Rai broadcasting company and the daily newspaper, among others Il Messaggero. Fregene has around 6,500 inhabitants. With its wide sandy beaches and cozy pine forests, the community is considered a local recreation area for the metropolis of Rome (around 2.9 million inhabitants). Fregene, which is located almost 17 kilometers west of the Roman city limits, is part of the small town of Fiumicino (around 80,000 inhabitants) in the Italian region of Lazio.

Videos of flooded beaches as well as damaged beach houses and broken trees could be seen on social networks. Waves averaged three meters and peaked at up to 3.5 meters this morning, wrote Il Messaggero and reported that the civil protection center in Fiumicino remained on alert throughout the night due to strong winds with top speeds exceeding 40 knots.

A large pine tree blocked Via Castellammare, Fregene’s main street. Traffic had to be temporarily interrupted at this intersection before the local fire department could remove the tree. Further fallen trees caused damage to fences and trees, it said.

Storms in Italy: Storm surge and tornado cause severe damage in Fregene near Rome

The storm in Italy also covered several roofs and flying objects damaged houses. According to Rai, the cyclone collapsed several wooden huts at Arcobaleno, a beach complex with changing rooms, snack bars, restaurant terraces and sports facilities. There were no reports of injuries or even deaths from the storm until Monday (November 6th). The fire brigade and disaster control would now get an overview in order to be able to estimate the damage. (pm)