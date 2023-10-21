Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Consequences of the storm in Sondrio: The small river suddenly consists of raging floods (l.), a house roof has half disappeared. © Screenshot Twitter/@MassimoSertori_



Autumn shows its wet side in Italy. In the very north of the country, streets and a park are closed and houses lose their roofs.

Sondrio – Italy is facing a restless and extremely wet weekend. At least in large parts of the country. The province of Sondrio in Lombardy has already been hit hard. How the daily newspaper published in Naples Il Mattino Reportedly, a tornado in the Alpine town of Piuro, near the border with Switzerland, cleared or destroyed numerous house roofs. The worst affected area was Bergell, the valley directly on the state border.

No injuries were reported, but major damage is expected. According to local politician Massimo Sertori, two families had to be evacuated and were initially accommodated in a hotel.

Fire brigade on duty: A resident talks to the rescue workers. © Facebook/@Massimo Sertori

Storm in Italy: roads closed – park closed by police

Almost everywhere in the area, streams are swelling and threatening to overflow, trees have fallen and landslides have occurred. Some side roads had to be closed due to flooding.

The fire brigade went out on dozens of missions, especially in the towns of Mese and Morbegno. Videos could be seen on social media that gave an idea of ​​the extent.

How Sondrio Today reported, police ordered Bartesaghi Park near the provincial capital Sondrio to close over fears of the Adda River overflowing. The Sentiero Valtellina, which follows the Adda, used by cyclists and hikers, had to be closed due to the floods.

Weather warning in Italy: rainfall and stormy winds expected

The Department of Civil Protection issued an orange level warning for some areas of Lombardy this Saturday, and the yellow alert level applies to 13 other regions. Orange means moderately critical, yellow means normal critical.

Widespread rainfall with the character of showers or thunderstorms is therefore expected. Regions in the north and northeast – including South Tyrol – as well as the west are affected. In addition, there are sometimes strong to stormy winds.

Lots of rain in Italy: Storms caused by a hurricane near France

Dem Portal specializing in weather reports ilmeteo.it According to the report, the affected regions expect the lowest temperatures within the extreme weather during Saturday. The weather had already deteriorated on Friday evening due to a cyclone that was near France and also caused considerable damage there.

It goes on to say: “The warmest part of an Atlantic front passed through on Friday and brought a lot of storms to the northern regions, where heavy rain and thunderstorms were recorded.” In the south and along the Adriatic coast, however, the warm sirocco winds caused by the cyclone would have been beneficial Beautiful and almost summery weather ensured.

No longer usable: a house roof ends up in the garden. © Facebook/@Massimo Sertori

Italy and the storm: the most violent storms are expected on Saturday afternoon

Although the unstable weather is initially affecting the Alpine and pre-Alpine regions, the northeast, the upper Po Valley, eastern Liguria and a large part of the Tyrrhenian region, conditions are also deteriorating in the south. The heaviest excesses can be expected in the second half of the morning and in the afternoon.

The rains would then spread over large parts of the north and intensify throughout the Tyrrhenian region. Strong showers and thunderstorms as well as local storms are also possible there.

Austria was also hit by unpredictable weather; a hurricane had raged here. One person died. A tornado caused flooding in Mallorca. (mg)