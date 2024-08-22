Home World

Devastating storms swept across parts of Italy. Several hurricanes were sighted. They could even occur more frequently in the future.

Munich – The heat in the Mediterranean region is accompanied by strong storms. In the south of Italy, devastating cyclones left a trail of destruction. A video now impressively shows how the weather phenomenon devastated an entire beach.

Hurricane hits holiday beach in Italy: Video shows weather phenomenon

The incident occurred on the beach in Marina di Nova Siri in the Basilicata region. The news portal Stol.it According to reports, the cyclone formed in the Ionian Sea and hit land shortly afterwards. No one was injured. Holidaymakers filmed the event with their mobile phones.

The frightening footage was shared on social media. The sky darkened abruptly and the storm swept away everything within close range. Parasols, deck chairs and holidaymakers’ personal belongings were thrown several metres through the air. The tourists panicked and fled. The holidaymaker who posted the video on Facebook and sought shelter in her car, described the situation as “terrifying”. Only recently, devastating storms swept across northern Italy.

Numerous tornado sightings in Italy: Could occur more frequently in the future

But this was not the only tornado to hit Italy in recent days. There are numerous photos and videos of tornado sightings on the Internet, especially from the south of the country. For example, a huge whirlwind was seen in the southeast Italian municipality of Gagliano del Capo. A video shows how the whirlwind gradually thins out within a few seconds. Not far away, three tornadoes were observed on the Ionian Sea off the coast of the municipality of Castro.

According to meteorologist Paolo Sottocorona, tornadoes could occur more frequently in the Mediterranean region in the future. “The warmer the sea, the stronger the tornadoes,” the expert told Daily MailIn the past, particularly destructive tornadoes only occurred about every hundred years. “Now we experience one or more per year,” says Sottocorona.

The fact that the seas are heating up was recently shown by the sea surface temperature around the holiday island of Sicily. At times it was over 30 degrees. “That’s almost three degrees more than normal,” meteorologist Luca Mercalli told the newspaper. A luxury yacht sank off Sicily in a sudden storm. Several people died.

The high temperature creates an “enormous source of energy that contributes to these storms,” ​​said Mercalli. While it cannot be said that all of these events are due to climate change, global warming definitely has an “amplifying effect.” USA repeatedly attracts destructive tornadoes. (kas)