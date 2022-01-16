A tornado touched down this Sunday and destroyed dozens of homes and left several injured in the west florida, a state affected by a winter storm that today leaves heavy snowfall in neighboring states to the north.

Lee County authorities said 28 homes were damaged and at least 62 were rendered uninhabitable by a tornado on Sunday morning. So far, no fatalities have been reported, but four people have been reported. wounds due to the passage of this phenomenon, which left some 7,000 homes in the area without electricity.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the tornado also touched down somewhat further south, in the collier county, near the tourist city of Naples. The Florida Highway Patrol posted a video on Twitter showing a tornado crossing busy Interstate 75 and reported that a large truck overturned in the middle of the road, although the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Strong storms this Sunday also caused significant damage in the county of charlotte, and on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, where local authorities opened a shelter for the affected people.

Edward Murray, an 81-year-old Florida resident, told the ‘Naples Daily News’ that the tornado lifted his home in the mobile home park in Fort Myers and tossed it on top of a neighbor’s house. “That’s my house, which turned upside down,” this man told the local media that, like his daughter, they came out unharmed crawling from the rubble. “The tornado knocked me down and pushed me into the east wall and buried me under the sink, refrigerator, kitchen chairs and everything else.”

Southeastern Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, also received warnings of possible tornadoes throughout the day. These tornadoes are part of severe winter storm that is leaving heavy snowfall and winds in much of the southeastern US, where about 80 million people live.

According to the specialized site FlightAware, more than 2,800 flights to or from the US had to be canceled in the last few hours and another 2,200 were delayed. The airports The most affected are the Charlotte international, with 95% of its operations suspended, and the Atlanta one, the one with the highest passenger traffic in the entire country, with 27% cancellations.

As for the power outage, according to the PowerOutage website, which reports the blackouts In the US, North Carolina is the most affected region, with more than 82,000 customers without electricity, followed by South Carolina, with 76,000, Georgia (46,000) and Florida (21,289).

The NWS has forecast strong snowfall mainly in the states of Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia due to this cold front that will move throughout the day to the northeast and the lower part of the Great Lakes, until reaching Canada on Tuesday.

EFE