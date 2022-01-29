In the village of Bolshoi Utrish, Krasnodar Territory, a local resident filmed a tornado. The video appeared in Instagram-account @krasnodar_kray.

The camera caught clouds and a whirlwind gathering over the Black Sea. “He’s coming here! Quick, run to the car!” – the voice of the author of the recording is heard behind the scenes. The footage shows how the hurricane landed on the shore of the Russian resort and destroyed several buildings near the beach.

“A tornado in Utrish came ashore on January 29 and destroyed part of the embankment,” the caption to the video says.

Earlier, the consequences of a powerful storm that destroyed the beach in Sochi were caught on video and caused outrage on the network. The footage shows how on a narrow section of the beach, which remained unflooded, the remains and fragments of the beach infrastructure are lying around: overturned gazebos, broken and torn wooden decks, kiosks demolished from their place.