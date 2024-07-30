Tornado scatters planes across runway at Begishevo airport near Nizhnekamsk

A tornado scattered planes at Begishevo Airport near Nizhnekamsk. Eyewitnesses shared a video showing the aftermath of the storm.

The footage shows four planes flipping over from a strong wind and moving from their parking spot. As Rosaviatsia later reported, four Diamond-42 training planes from the St. Petersburg University of Civil Aviation, a private helicopter, apron equipment and airfield structures were damaged.

In addition, the tornado blew off roofs and siding of houses and knocked out windows in some buildings.

Two airport workers injured in tornado

The driver and an employee of the engineering and technical department received bruises as a result of the bad weather. According to updated information, they did not require hospitalization.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

A storm warning was issued at the airport from 15:02 to 15:54, but the elements did not affect its operation. The press service of the KAMAZ company noted that the extent of the damage is being determined. “A tornado passed through the Begishevo airport, a subsidiary of PJSC KAMAZ. Outbuildings and administrative buildings were damaged, and equipment was also damaged. The elements did not affect the airport’s operation of passenger transportation, or the acceptance and release of aircraft. The airport continues to operate in normal mode,” the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned that the bad weather will continue in Tatarstan until late Wednesday evening, July 31. A storm warning has been issued in the republic.

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti

Kazan was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with hail and strong winds

On July 30, a downpour swept through the city, with hail falling in places. Water mixed with ice chips flooded the streets – the water level in the puddles was so high that on some roads the wheels of cars were not visible.

“The forecast predicted thunderstorms, squalls, strong winds of about 15-20 meters per second, locally up to 24 meters per second, heavy rains and showers, locally hail. In Kazan, these adverse events passed through the city, now the sun is shining outside,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

According to the department, no serious consequences of the elements were found in the city. However, rescuers do not rule out that minor damage may be observed, but still “the wind was not strong enough for catastrophic damage.”

Internet users from Kazan posted footage of ice particles the size of large berries. In addition, local residents reported that some cars suffered a water hammer, and in one of the shopping centers, according to preliminary information, the food court was flooded.