E.In his long career r spared neither his opponents nor himself and his body. Now Sergio Ramos is slowly getting the receipt for his rigorous game at an advanced age. According to his club Real Madrid, the star defender suffered a tendon rupture in his left leg and is therefore missing for the royal team in the end of the season for the Spanish championship. The Spanish national team will probably have to do without its captain at the European Football Championship, which is due to start on June 11th.

For the defender, a “black series” continues in the current season. Ramos had only made his comeback in the Real jersey last Wednesday in the semi-final second leg of the Champions League at Chelsea (0-2) after a forced break of several weeks due to a calf injury and intermittent corona infection.

Since the second half of January, the former world and European champion had been out until the beginning of March due to a tear in the meniscus and a subsequent operation. Ramos had to take his first compulsory break of several weeks in the current game year in the fall because of a torn hamstring. In total, the veteran only completed 15 point and five Champions League games in the end of the season.

The club did not provide any information about the duration of the new compulsory break for the 35-year-old after investigations by the medical staff of the Madrilenians. Due to his week-long absence, Ramos is unlikely to recover and be fit in time for the EM.

For Real, the loss of the 180-time national player in the hunt for championship leaders Atletico Madrid means a significant weakening. Before the last four games of the season, Toni Kroos and Co. are two points behind their local rivals.

Spain coach Luis Enrique had also bet on Ramos for the EM. The coach may postpone the removal of his captain from the squad for the tournament as long as possible. Spain will face Sweden, Poland and Slovakia in group E of the European Championships.