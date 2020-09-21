Bitter news for Arminia Bielefeld. As the East Westphalia announced, right-back Nathan de Medina withdrew in the game against Eintracht Frankfurt (1: 1) a strain in the outer ligament. The 22-year-old is thus out for the coming period.
After only 13 minutes of play, the Belgian’s Bundesliga debut was over again. Cedric Brunner came into the game for him. Now the diagnosis: de Medina is suffering from an external ligament strain in his knee. It is not clear when he can get back into training.
Arminia only signed Nathan de Medina this summer from Royal Excel Mouscron. The defender came on a free transfer and signed for three years.
