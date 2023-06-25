Marquez also out at Assen

The critical moment that Italy is going through continues unabated Honda in this first part of the world championship, and which did not hold any nasty surprises even on the occasion of Dutch Grand Prix, the last one before the long summer break which will continue until August. A stop that is perhaps necessary for the Japanese manufacturer to appease internal tensions and to favor the physical recovery of the riders, starting with Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, who had not taken part in the German Grand Prix, was declared ineligible to participate also at the Assen test, thanks to the trauma suffered at the Sachsenring which worsened in Holland.

sleepless night

Above all, the injury that prompted the doctors to declare the number 93 ‘unfit’ after Saturday’s Sprint was the rib fracture, on a weekend in which the eight-time world champion, increasingly at odds with his team, had also been involved in a collision with Enea Bastianini during Q1. Marquez’s communication ‘out’ of the Assen race came during the morning, during which the Honda standard-bearer had gone to the medical center after a nightmare night: “We arrived here in difficult conditions which got worse as the weekend went on – commented – last night i was in a lot of pain and i could not sleep, when I woke up the pain was very strong and I immediately went to the medical center. The checks revealed that the rib fracture had displaced and therefore we had to miss the race. Now is the time to rest and recover to get back fit and ready to continue working after the summer break.”

Lecuona betrayed by misfortune

The official team, already without Joan Mir (also due to injury), therefore took to the track with only the Iker Lecuona, protagonist of a good battle for the conquest of the points area. However, hopes were dashed due to a technical problem, with the Spaniard thus forced to raise the white flag: “From Jerez to here there has been a big improvement in terms of feeling with the bike – he has declared – overall we had a great weekend, getting faster and better every time we left the pits. Today’s race was really good, I was careful at the start and avoided any problems. Then I was able to stabilize my pace and give my best on the track, my confidence was growing with every lap and I felt really good. In the end I fought for the top ten and it was a good feeling. I want to thank the whole Repsol Honda team for the work done this weekend”.