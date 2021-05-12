E.Finally, calm is in sight. This is suggested by the overdue consequences of the agonizing power struggle in the German Football Association (DFB). Almost all of the leadership is ready to step back. President Fritz Keller announced this step on Tuesday after the board meeting and the second expected vote of no confidence against him.

General Secretary Friedrich Curtius wants to accept a termination agreement, the first Vice President Amateurs, Rainer Koch, declared that he would no longer run for this office at the upcoming Bundestag, Treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge had offered to withdraw from all offices on this date a good ten days ago. Tabula rasa at the DFB, it seems at first glance: The continuous damage to the reputation of the once so proud, powerful association has come to an end.

At second glance, the liberation turns out to be half-hearted. In terms of public self-destruction, Keller and Curtius have been in the foreground in recent months. But in the background Koch acted as the mighty puller. He’s been doing this for years.

Internals from the DFB power circle

Three presidents were overthrown during his tenure. One of them, Reinhard Grindel, accuses him of causing serious damage to the DFB by withholding information about the unveiling of the summer fairy tale affair in 2015 and of having lied. Koch rejects this and has so far left the accusation of lying. The way he more or less evaded specific questions about acquaintance and meeting with a dubious media agent.

At the expense of the DFB, the man provided journalists with internal information from the power circle of the headquarters, the publication of which Grindel and his predecessor Wolfgang Niersbach are said to have fallen. Koch is suspected of complicity. Nevertheless, he rises again in the hierarchy. After Keller retires, he becomes interim president together with Peter Peters.

His tasks until the extraordinary Bundestag at the beginning of next year will then include the “realignment” of the DFB. This is grotesque: just two weeks ago, Koch was threatened with a vote of no confidence by the regional and state associations. Because Keller equated him with the blood judge of the Nazis, Freisler, in a meeting of the presidium, the Bavarian narrowly prevented his resignation. Now the winemaker has to leave and Koch takes over the reign for around eight months.

This development proves the continuation of the disaster. If Koch had also been forced to withdraw quickly, the professional camp and his representative Peter Peters would have gained too much weight. A horror performance from the point of view of the amateur faction, which constantly gives the feeling that the German Football League is just waiting for the moment to take over the DFB. Koch recently worked hard on this scenario again. It worked. His colleagues’ fear of imbalance gives the first vice president new power, if only for a limited time.

It may be that a simultaneous withdrawal of the entire leadership was not enforceable. With the extension of the game, Koch and Peters therefore move into the position of interim presidents according to the statutes. For the time being, this does not change anything about the image of the DFB: Again, the focus was not only on saving the association, but on worrying about the loss of influence of individual parties and people. Koch promises not to run for the position of first vice president, but he could remain vice president. This prospect will lead to much, but not to rest or to the unity that is necessary for a fresh start.