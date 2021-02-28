The survival-horror genre has always had a pull and the current benchmark has been the Capcom saga, Resident Evil. And with that inspiration, a small studio like Dual Effect and the British publisher, PQube, wanted to unveil a new project that would aim to see the light of day on PC and consoles. Tormented Souls confirms release on Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC, without specifying a specific launch window, aiming for 2021.

And they have done it with a trailer with which we can know a proposal that remembers, and a lot, to the original Resident Evil. Originally planned for the previous generation, the arrival of the new consoles has allowed them to better understand an approach that will enjoy an atmosphere that seeks to introduce the user into an adventure full of surprises.

Tormented Souls deliberately sets out to draw inspiration from classic survival horror. From Resident Evil and Silent Hill to Alone in the Dark: Tormented Souls is a modern take on the fixed perspective adventure, offering a modernized control scheme and a more dynamic camera, while retaining everything that made those games. they were so loved by the fans.

An external camera, a labyrinthine scenario that alternates between fixed cameras, is what delves into this style that Alone in the Dark introduced many years ago and that was later popularized by so many games that defined the Survival Horror genre. And it is a sweet moment for this genre, where we have had the opportunity to enjoy The Medium, which is committed to these same principles. Now, Tormented Souls confirms its release on Xbox Series X / S, among other platforms, for 2021, being a new claim for all fans of this genre of games.

Survival Horror inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark series. With a new twist on the fixed perspective adventure, Tormented Souls is modernized for a new generation, as Caroline Walker investigates the mysterious disappearance of twins in a terrifying mansion.

And so far, the information that we can find about a game that bets heavily on this type of game mechanics and setting. Taking into account a rethinking in its development, it has left the Xbox One generation behind and now Tormented Souls confirms its launch on Xbox Series X / S for this year.

We will wait for new news about Tormented Souls, a new survival inspired by Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark that will arrive on Xbox consoles.