Closing the presentation of the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023it was revealed Tormented Souls 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 cult classic developed by Dual Effect and published by PQube. Caroline Walker will have another harrowing place to investigate, trading the claustrophobic corridors of Winterlake Mansion for more adventures in more hallowed places.

Tormented Souls 2 will see Caroline Walker navigating creepy churches and chilling monasteries, facing off against the nightmares that haunt these areas with makeshift weapons and whatever light she can find. Set after the first game, it looks like we’ll be meeting a more weathered Walker here, which isn’t surprising given the reality-shifting events she went through in Tormented Souls.

If you haven’t played the original game, it’s best to think of it as a love letter to some of the best survival horror games out there, taking advantage of a fixed camera perspective and clever environmental puzzles to great effect, just like the early installments of Alone in the Dark and resident Evil. We hope that Tormented Souls 2 Take the concept even further, offering a fresh twist on traditional horror conventions and beautifully vivid environmental designs to keep us up late at night.

Tormented Souls 2 looks to be a big step up from its predecessor in terms of tone and visual fidelity, so we can’t wait to see more of it in action after it debuts at the Future Games Show. Publisher PQube has confirmed that Tormented Souls 2 will be released in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X and pc through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: I feel that Tormented Souls It didn’t reach a lot of people, I hope the sequel reaches a larger audience that is interested in trying the first one later.