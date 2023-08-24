The first presentation trailer is only introductory and purely narrative in nature, but it is already very interesting.

Developed by Dual Effect and published by PQube, Tormented Souls 2 sees the return of the protagonist Caroline Walker in a new horror adventure, which does not yet have a release date but a more or less vague period: the year 2024.

Tormented Souls 2 was announced with a first teaser trailer on the occasion of the Future Games Show, arriving in 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, for a new dose of psychological horror arriving on next-generation platforms.

The story of Tormented Souls 2

There history still stars Caroline Walker, who returns after the first Tormented Souls for a new survival horror-style challenge. The setting takes up elements seen previously, with a restlessness strongly linked to religious environments and iconography, as is also clear from this trailer.

After the accident at the Wildberger hospital, Caroline hoped to be able to return to a normal life, but when her sister Anna is infected with a mysterious disease, she finds herself forced to retrace dark paths that lead her towards terrifying meanders, in search of non-existent solutions. conventional to the problem.

TO Puerto MillerIn a remote community in South America, Caroline comes into contact with an ancient religious order with a dark past that may help her on her pilgrimage to find a cure for her sister.

Tormented Souls 2: Caroline Walker is back in action

Under the foundations of this community, however, an inexplicable evil lurks, which the girl will have to face using only rudimentary tools and logical skills to solve the puzzles.

To get a more precise idea of ​​what we will be facing in this new chapter, we refer you to the review of Tormented Souls, the first chapter of the series.