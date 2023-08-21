For a long time, Dragon Ball fans have had a question in their heads, that is precisely who could be the so-called legendary Super Saiyan of which there is much talk in the saga of frieza. Given that at no time has it been established that it is Goku either brolly; characters that could be the closest to taking this title.

Some time ago, the creator of the franchise himself, Akira Toriyama, gave an interview in which this legend is mentioned, this during the promotion that took place in 2013 with the movie The Battle of Gods. Mentioning that said myth within the universe dragonball falls on someone we have not properly seen in the work, he has been called Yamoshi.

Here is what is mentioned by Toriyama:

In a sense, they are the same person. That is, a long time ago, Planet Vegeta was the home of the Saiyans, there existed a man named Yamoshi, who had a fair heart, despite being a Saiyan. He and five of his comrades started a rebellion, but he was cornered by his enemies and went Super Saiyan for the first time, though his transformation and fearsome fighting style surprised the other Saiyans. Being outnumbered, Yamoshi exhausted himself and was defeated, but this was only the beginning of his legend. After this, Yamoshi’s spirit wandered in the continuous search for six straight-hearted Saiyans, searching for a new savior: Super Saiyan God.

For now, the franchise dragonball runs its course through manga publications. As for the anime, Toei Animation He has given no indication that they want to continue with Goku’s adventures in this format.

Via: DBBD

Editor’s note: The truth is surprising that there is such a thoughtful background, and that makes it curious that Toriyama writes a volume dedicated to Yamoshi. This in order to meet the true Super Saiyan.