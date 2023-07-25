dragonball could have been created by Akira Toriyama in its day, but the series would not be the one we know without the help of kazuhiko torishima. The publisher brought the series to life as publisher of Toriyama at Shueisha, and supervised the first half of dragonball after helping Dr Slump. These days, the manga legend is reviving his career in a new book, and an anecdote from the novel reveals new information about the aging of Goku.

As Herms98 shared on Twitterthe new book of Torishima features a text conversation between him and Toriyama. During this section of the book, the two talk about manga, and Toriyama remember an important moment in dragonball. As the series began to shift from a more exploratory shonen to a battle-focused one, the manga aged Gokuand it turns out that Toriyama he had a specific reason for doing so.

And which one is it? Well, it has to do with the choreography of the battles. Toriyama felt that the small body of Goku was too much of an obstacle when drawing action sequences, so I wanted it to Goku got old Torishima opposed this idea when it was first raised, but Toriyama he said it had to happen or else he would drop out of the series entirely. That shows how determined he was. Toriyama in what Goku got old, and Torishima had to introduce Goku adult before the chief editor of Shueisha.

As we all know today, the change was approved, and dragonball barely suffered from aging Goku. It seems that only one complaint was filed at Shueisha for the problem, so the vision of Toriyama it worked. To create an action manga with dynamic battles, Goku I needed to be an adult, so Toriyama achieved that change with the help of Torishima. If you have never read the first chapters of dragonball, you better catch up now! He Goku niño is too often overlooked by the fandom at large.

Via: comic book