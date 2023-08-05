dragonball, the iconic saga created by Akira Toriyama, has proven to be a phenomenon that transcends generations and borders, maintaining its popularity over time. Since its first appearance in 1984, the series has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world, becoming a pillar of pop culture and a benchmark for the anime and manga industry.

Recently, dragonball has been in the spotlight once again, thanks to its latest version: Dragon Ball Super. Akira Toriyama, who supervises the series, revealed through the official account of Twitter @DB_super2015, a fact that has surprised fans of the saga. According to the creator, the strongest and most feared character in the saga is none other than Gohan in his beast mode.

This revelation has generated an intense debate among fans of dragonballsince many considered that Goku, the main protagonist, or even some of the Gods of Destruction, were the most powerful characters in the series. However, Toriyama’s statement has placed Gohan in a position of unique relevance in the universe of dragonball.

The fact that the strongest character turns out to be Gohan it is a sample of Akira Toriyama’s talent to develop complex and surprising characters in his work. Throughout the saga, Gohan has undergone significant growth and evolution in its power, which has been well received by fans, who have followed its development with enthusiasm.

dragonball remains a cultural phenomenon and its creator, Akira Toriyama, continues to surprise fans with shocking revelations that keep the excitement for the saga alive. With Gohan in beast mode as the strongest and most feared character in the series, the expectation for the future of Dragon Ball Super is at its highest point.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It had been talked about before about Gohan’s superior strength and how the only thing holding him back is the fact that he is a much more moral person than his father and uncle. If Gohan didn’t have that contempt for violence that seems to be non-existent for Goku and Vegeta, then the entire universe would be in trouble and they would have someone to truly fear. I love that the strongest character in the series is someone with this limitation.