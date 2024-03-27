Without a doubt, we are still in shock after last March 7 of this year, it was announced in a completely surprising way that Akira Toriyama had ceased to exist, of course, leaving behind a gigantic legacy that even after his death, will continue to echo and even release new products. To prove the above we have Sand Landa multimedia project that, in addition to recently releasing its anime, will be showing off its own video game at the end of April, which we were able to test in advance, raising questions such as “how much was the father of dragon ball In its development?

A few days ago we had the opportunity to be at the previous event for the game of Sand Land in the offices of Bandai Namco from Irvine, California, where in addition to spending several hours with the title as I already told you, we were able to chat with Keishu Minami, producer of the project. One of the main doubts we had about it is how much he was involved Toriyama in the creation of this video game, especially taking into account that a large part of its story serves as a sequel to the manga.

“Yes, as you say, the game will cover both the story of the entire manga and what happens afterward. About the involvement of Toriyama-sensei“I can tell you that he himself closely supervised all the new scenarios and stories that are presented, so yes, we can say that he was involved in the game,” the manager noted.

I think the answer of Minami-san can leave us extremely calm, since it makes it clear that all the new content of Sand Land that goes beyond the direct work of Toriyama, was being supervised by himself before he unfortunately had to leave us. As I already told you in our Hands On, even though I didn't understand the little story I saw because of how we jumped from different points in the game to others, the new factions, places and characters seemed extremely interesting to me.

As you probably well know, Sand Land is scheduled to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 26, this without Bandai Namco has said anything about a possible version for nintendo switch. Considering that several of the productions from said publisher have ended up reaching the platform of Mario's parents, we couldn't help but ask about the plans they had regarding this new release.

“About the version for nintendo switch What you mention, I would like to be clear that for now, we are only concentrating on the platforms that have already been announced so that the game can be enjoyed in the best possible way. Keishu Minami.

Despite the super hermetic response from the director of Bandai Namcocould assure you that while you read this, they are already working on a version for Nintendowhich is probably being designed for the possible successor of the switch. It is important to mention that carrying Sand Land to something like him switch It would not be such a simple task considering its dimensions and, in general, technical ambitions.

The game of Sand Land It will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 26. Expect our full coverage very soon.