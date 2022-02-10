Even if dragon ball is a series that began in a black and white manga, Akira Toriyama, responsible for this work, gave color to characters like Goku and company, thus creating the basis for what we saw in the anime. If you’ve ever wondered why the main character’s suit is orange, you will be glad to know that this mangaka has cleared up this mystery.

Thanks to the book Dragon Ball Chogashū: Super Art Collection In 2013, Toriyama had the opportunity to talk about the illustrations he created to bring these characters to life. Specifically, in one section, the mangaka was questioned about the colors he used for Goku’s clothes. This is what he mentioned:

“For the colors of the dōgi, the motif is naturally the color of the robes [que usan] Chinese monks, like the Shaolin. The fact that it turned red in the anime was always something I was a little dissatisfied with. The reason why there are many characters with strange colors, such as Piccolo Daimaō, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Boo, is simply because the variation in colors makes it easier to understand their individual differences.”

Although it is true that in the anime you can notice a little red, orange remains the predominant color in this adaptation. Along with this, Toyotaro, who is in charge of the manga of Dragon Ball Supercontinues to employ the same tones that Toriyama used for decades.

Via: Dragon Ball Chogashū: Super Art Collection