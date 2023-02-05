The team led by Sottil comes out defeated by the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Don’t miss all the statements from the manager after the match

The match between Udinese di Andrea Sottil and Ivan Juric’s Turin. Don’t miss all the statements from the Juventus coach who comments on this defeat in the best possible way. A match that is certainly not good for the club and above all puts the bianconeri out of the European zone. Now we definitely need to reverse gears. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s start with the interview: