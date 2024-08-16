Chivas is not going through its best moment and the reality is that several of the players on the roster are no longer completely happy with their presence within the team, one of them, Jesús Orozco, because although the Mexican center back has declared his loyalty to the flock, it cannot be denied that he felt betrayed when Guadalajara denied him the option of leaving for Europe this summer, an option that has been reopened but not to Belgium, but with Italy as the optional destination.
Gianluca di Marzio, a reliable source in the Italian market, claims that Torino have set their sights on Jesús for the end of the summer transfer window, the Turin side are on the hunt for the signing of a centre-back as a final reinforcement and the Mexican is very much to the club’s liking, as we have informed you in 90min, at different stages, the Italian side have been following the Chivas defender.
Likewise, di Marzio says that at this point there is no offer from Torino, the club is assessing the situation to decide whether or not they should go for the signing of Jesus, as there are two factors that leave doubts in the club, first, the injury that the 22-year-old is going through and second, the lack of willingness that Chivas showed weeks ago to negotiate with Anderlecht the transfer of ‘Chiquete’. Orozco is represented by an Italian agency, which could facilitate communication between Torino and the player.
