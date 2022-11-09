Turin – After two consecutive defeats against Inter and Fiorentina, Sampdoria tries to relaunch itself in Turin. For the match against the grenade Stankovic confirms the 3-5-2 of the last match with the young Montevago paired with Caputo in front.

Between the posts is Audero defending central Colley with Murillo and Amione on either side. On the flanks it is still up to Bereszynski and Augello in midfield Rincon returnsformer grenade with Yepes on the center-right and Djuricic on the center-left