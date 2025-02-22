







































































































































The encounter Torino – Milan of series A, which is played in Stadio Olimpico di Torino to the 18:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Torino – Milan

Classification and statistics between Torino – Milan

Torino arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Bologna



while Milan played his last game from Serie A



Hellas Verona



. He Torino Currently occupies the Position number 11 of series A with 31 points, while its rival, the

Milanoccupies the Post 7 With 41 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of series A, the Torino calendar, the Milan calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.