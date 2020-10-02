Torino tries to take over Kalinic. The Croatian striker does not enter Atlético’s plans, but he still has one more year of contract with the rojiblanco club. The last days of the market are hurrying and the attacker expected that Roma, his last destination, would take a step forward for him, but for the moment he does not arrive. Kalinic has been holding back other offers, mainly from Turkish football, waiting for an option in Italy.

He Besiktas and the Basaksehir They had shown a strong interest and have been stubborn although in the last hours a competitor has emerged. Torino also wants Kalinic and yesterday his agent held a meeting with officials of the Italian club to try to bring positions closer, as he points out Tuttosport. The idea of ​​playing in Italy again seduces the player, but we have to see if he can pay his salary, which is well over two million euros clean per season. Roma paid just two million for his loan last season, but did not make the purchase option he had for him effective, worth 9 million. Besiktas, Basaksehir and Torino are now fighting for the Croatian.