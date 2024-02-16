Torino-Lecce 2-0, grenade increasingly higher: result, goals and ranking

Sixth useful result in a row for Torino, still unbeaten in 2024, who beat Lecce 2-0 at the Olympic stadium thanks to Bellanova's first goal of the season in the 50th minute and Zapata's goal in the 81st minute. The Granata climb to 9th place with 36 points, momentarily overtaking Napoli and remaining in the running for a place in Europe for next season. The Salento Giallorossi, who ended the match with ten men due to the expulsion of Pongracic in the 70th minute, remained stuck in 13th position with 24 points.

The match

It is the home team that plays the game from the first minutes and becomes dangerous on a couple of occasions with Bellanova, on the first occasion he misses the last dribble that would have freed him to shoot in the penalty area, on the second his shot his head is out of proportion. In the 12th minute Milinkovic-Savic lets the ball slip away and Piccoli almost takes advantage: Masina saves everything. In the 19th minute Bellanova tries again and shoots, blocking Baschirotto. In the 25th minute Vlasic looks for the inside tip towards Zapata, Baschirotto again attentive in closing.

On the half hour mark, Zapata tries to score from a tight angle: Falcone saves. In the 39th minute, the Colombian striker was dangerous again with a diving header on Lazaro's cross: Baschirotto was there again to defend Falcone's goal. In the 43rd minute there was the last chance of the first half with Vlasic whose shot went just wide. It's 0-0 at half-time.

Three minutes into the second half Almqvist tries with a right-footed shot in the penalty area but Djidji and Lovato block his shot. In the 5th minute Torino broke the deadlock with Bellanova. First league goal from the former Inter player who shoots from outside with his right foot and finds the corner: nothing for Falcone to do. In the 13th minute Ramadani's attempt from outside the area was well saved by Milinkovic-Savic. At 16' double substitution for D'Aversa: Kaba and Sansone come on instead of Rafia and Blin. Juric's response was immediate with Linetty and Sanabria for Vlasic and Pellegri.

In the 23rd minute there's a chance for the guests with new entry Kaba, who clears the ball from an excellent position and sends it out. In the 25th minute Lecce were left with ten men due to the expulsion of Pongracic for a second yellow card. A minute later Falcone's great save on Sanabria. The Lecce goalkeeper literally takes the ball out of the net with a wonderful dive following the former Roma's header. On the half hour mark, Lecce sends Touba onto the field for Oudin. In the 32nd minute Lecce showed up despite their numerical inferiority: Almqvist ran away to the right and put a tricky ball in the centre, none of his team-mates arrived in time for the winning deflection.

In the 36th minute the Granata doubled their lead with Zapata. The former Atalanta player scores following a corner kick taken by Vojvoda, who came on a few minutes ago in place of Lazaro. Despite the double disadvantage, Lecce didn't give up and Gallo forced Milinkovic-Savic into a difficult save from outside the area in the 40th minute. In added time Okereke (who came on in place of Zapata) had a goal disallowed because the ball had gone out of play before Linetty's pass.