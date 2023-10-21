Inter wins 3-0 on the Turin pitch in the match scheduled for the ninth matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A and returns to the top of the table with 22 points, one more than Milan who receive Juventus tomorrow. New stop instead for the granata who, after the defeat in the derby, suffered another knockout and remained at 9 points.

The match

Simone Inzaghi sends few surprises into the starting eleven against the Granata. Bastoni at rest in defense with the trio of Pavard, De Vrij and Acerbi. Barella wins the run-off with Frattesi in the median. In front of the starting pair Lautaro Martinez and Thuram. At Toro, the absence of Zapata up front weighs heavily, with Pellegri taking his place at the start and not Sanabria. Seck is there in support along with Vlasic. In the first half, Inter had a lot of control but few opportunities, with Milinkovic Savic practically never involved. In the final part of the first half, however, Torino came out and created two good chances. In the 35th minute Seck enters the area and strikes with his left foot, but flies to deflect Sommer for a corner. In the 43rd minute Pellegri headed in a cross from Bellanova but the Nerazzurri goalkeeper’s response was still excellent.

The music changes in the second half. Inter increases the pace and passes in the 59th minute: Dumfries, who has just entered, points to Rodriguez and puts it in the middle for Thuram, who beats Milinkovic with a right-footed shot to the corner for 1-0. The Granata felt the pinch and took a risk shortly after. In the 62nd minute Lautaro tries but commits an attacking foul on Milinkovic. The doubling, however, was not long in coming. In the 67th minute, following a corner from Cahlanoglu, he touches Acerbi at the near post and finds it aerial deviation by Lautaro which makes it 2-0. Juric’s team is unable to respond and in the 77th minute risks capitulating again: Thuram starts alone and goes for a close shot, but Sazanov sacrifices himself.

Latest attacks from Torino who came close to scoring in injury time with Sazanov himself who went to break away from a free kick, but hit it with his shoulder after a touch from Sommer and sent the ball just over. In the 94th minute, however, Inter scored a trio of goals. Impressive acceleration by Mkhitaryan on the restart and a foul by Ilic in the area. Clear penalty kick decreed by referee Marchetti. Calhanoglu goes to the spot and finds the bottom corner and makes it 3-0 which ends the match.