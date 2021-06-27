The Torino players who are not involved with their respective national teams are still immersed in their holidays, which however are entering the final part: on 6 July there will be a meeting in Filadelfia to start the new season. Mykonos, Dubai or Spain, with close friends or family: it’s still time for the grenades to recharge their batteries. As in every weekend, we see with a roundup of social shots how the Torino players are living these days away from the pitch.