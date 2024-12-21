Follow the Serie A football match between Torino and Bologna live
The meeting Turin – Bologna of Serie A, which takes place at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino at 3:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Turin – Bologna
Classification and statistics between Torino – Bologna
Torino arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the
Empoli
while Bologna played their last Serie A match against
Fiorentina
. He Turin currently occupies the position number 9 of Serie A with 20 points, while their rival,
Bolognaoccupies the place 8 with 26 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.
