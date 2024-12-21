











The meeting Turin – Bologna of Serie A, which takes place at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino at 3:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Turin – Bologna

Classification and statistics between Torino – Bologna

Torino arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Empoli



while Bologna played their last Serie A match against



Fiorentina



. He Turin currently occupies the position number 9 of Serie A with 20 points, while their rival,

Bolognaoccupies the place 8 with 26 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Torino schedule, the Bologna schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.