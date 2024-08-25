Torino beat Atalanta 2-1 in today’s match valid for the second day of Serie A 2024-2025The comeback win with goals from Ilic and Adams allows the Granata to climb to 4 points, the Nerazzurri – who took the lead with Retegui but missed the equalising penalty with Pasalic at the last minute – were knocked out and remain at 3 points.

The match

Torino’s success comes at the end of a match that Vanoli’s team starts with their foot on the accelerator. In the 4th minute Zapata frees Lazaro, who alone in front of Carnesecchi’s goal shoots sky-high. Atalanta lights up and responds in the 12th minute: Ederson launched by Retegui manages to conclude, Milinkovic Savic saves. In the 20th minute chance for the attacker: Retegui dribbles the Toro goalkeeper but from a tight angle fails to hit the target. The centre forward fully redeems himself in the 26th minute. Cross by Zappacosta, Retegui’s header and 0-1 with the striker’s third goal in 2 games.

The Orobic advantage lasts 300 seconds. At 31′ Adams launches Ilic who doesn’t miss in front of Carnesecchi: soft touch, 1-1. Before the break, a chance for each side. Milinovic Savic in the 41st minute denied De Keteleare, on the other side in full recovery Hien was providential on the line to block Zapata’s header. The Granata took the lead at the start of the second half, completing the comeback. Zapata shot, Carnesecchi blocked, Adams thanks and puts the ball into the net for 2-1.

The match heats up and offers emotions over and over again. Atalanta pours forward in search of an immediate equaliser. When Milinkovic Savic’s gloves are not there, the crossbar is there in the 59th minute to block Retegui’s conclusion. In the other area, in the 63rd minute, 2 saves are needed from an amazing Carnesecchi in a matter of seconds to keep the Goddess afloatThere is no pause, in the 65th minute a chance for De Keteleare: header, Milinkovic Savic can’t reach it but the post saves Toro.

In the final part of the match, the Granata put up a wall to contain the forcing of the guests. Atalanta tried to push and at the end they had a colossal chance to equalize. Penalty for a foul by Lazaro on Cassa, Pasalic kicked the penalty and was hypnotized by Milinkovic Savic: Torino won 2-1.