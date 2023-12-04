Torino beat Atalanta 3-0 in the match scheduled as the postponement of the 14th matchday of Serie A. For Juric’s team, Zapata scored twice (in the 22nd and 95th minutes) and Sanabria scored from a penalty in the 56th minute. Torino rises to 19, Atalanta remains at 20.

The Granata broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Choral action and cross that Zapata tames: the Colombian turns and pierces Musso, 1-0 with the ex’s goal. Opportunities are not plentiful, Atalanta tries to react and shows up in the 29th minute with De Ketelaere, who calls Milinkovic Savic to save. Toro doubles their lead and secures victory in the 56th minute. Scalvini’s hold on Buongiorno was ‘caught’ by the VAR and punished with a penalty: Sanabria made no mistake from the spot, 2-0. Atalanta raises its head in the final with Pasalic (80′) and Miranchuk (90′), Milinkovic Savic responds present. In full injury time, Zapata scores a double and completes the hat trick in the 95th minute: 3-0.