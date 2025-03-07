Real Madrid female fit another win against FC Barcelona, ​​this time in the first leg of the semifinals of the Queen’s Cup. Before the break, Blaugranas were already 0-4 on the scoreboard, A result that was extended to La Manita in the second half And that exploded the Madrid fans, who requested the resignation of the coach, Alberto Toril.

At the end of the game and after listening to those songs, the Madrid coach, who has already lost 15 duels against Barça, He defended himself with a speech that has been very criticized In social networks.

“A 0-5 is complicated, but as I always say, In the end I take out the positive parts. How you define a game and the things that happen inside, “he started saying before the television cameras.

The Real Madrid coach stressed: “In the game, if you look at statistics, we have been very couples in possession. Even in the gun at the door … we have had more shots than them“

Alberto Toril wanted to make it clear that “The areas have been decisive and they have been infinitely better than us. They are players of great talent at the top “and insisted that Real Madrid had” more chances and more ball domain. “

“The game has been even and the result has been very blunt. The areas have marked. They with very few chances of goal have had a lot of effective“added Real Madrid coach,

The fans ask for his resignation

During several phases of the meeting, Alfredo Di Stéfano’s public charged Alberto Toril asking for his resignation. The Madrid coach takes a long time in the spotlight for white followers, mainly because of the results and by the speeches valuing the win of FC Barcelona.

That outrage of the stadium moved to social networks, where many fans of Real Madrid female criticized Toril. “That to win the rest of the teams, the coach is left over. And To win the rival to beat, it is evident that Alberto Toril does not give the size“said an X user.