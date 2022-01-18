The Real Madrid coach, Alberto Toril, spoke to the media ahead of the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Barça (Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., TDP). “We’re going to make it difficult for him and I’m sure we’ll have options,” assured the Andalusian coach, who was accompanied in the press room by midfielder Maite Oroz.

Paco Gento: “On behalf of the players and components of the women’s team, we want to send our condolences, much encouragement and love. I hope you are doing as well as possible under these circumstances.”

How the team faces this Super Cup: “In the end it’s going to be a very nice competition. We know we’re the four best teams and, despite the difficulties, we’re going to go all out”.

Little pace after a 28-day break due to postponements due to COVID: “Yes. We haven’t competed for a long time, with difficulties. In the end it’s a semifinal and we’re going to go for the match. We’ll try to make it difficult for them”.

How is the team: “Until the break we came with very good dynamics. A break is never good and what we have tried is to make it mentally well. In the last game we saw how the team had mental strength and did not give up. We are going to make it difficult for them and I am sure that we will have options.”

The possibility of winning the first title with Real Madrid: “For us it is already a success to be here. Playing a title is special and we are going to play with that idea. Hopefully there will be people who encourage us”

Is the new signing, Sofie Svava, available?: “She is a young girl, with a very important projection. She has just landed and we have to be patient with her. She will surely give us glorious afternoons because she is a great player”.

How do you approach the game? “I think the two teams know each other very well and we know what each player is like. There are nuances that change depending on where you come from and depending on the available players. We have to wait for today’s training session to know how we can act. We know that ahead We have a powerful team that is going to dominate us and that is going to force us a lot in our field”.

Can we start talking about the fact that we are already facing a great Clásico Barça-Real Madrid?: “I think that comparison is not fair. They have been in women’s football for many years and we have just been born and we are relatively young even though we are Real Madrid. Little by little we will get closer and we will be able to compete face to face. hasty and unfair to talk about a great Classic of women’s football, no matter how much we are Real Madrid and Barça. Hopefully in a while everything will be more alternate and we can win titles, which I think is very close in time “

Olga Carmona: “She’s fine. Tomorrow we’ll decide which players will compete. She’s training well and she’s available to play.”

Mental aspect: “The mental aspect is very important in football. We have very good players with whom we can compete perfectly. We are going to try to exploit them”.

Maite Oroz: “Winning Barça would be a rush”

For her part, Maite Oroz emphasized that the team is training very well. “We haven’t competed for a long time, but we are training at a high level. They are very special matches and we face them with great enthusiasm. I am convinced that the team will give everything to win it. We have a good squad and anything can happen in a one-game tie,” highlighted the Madrid midfielder, who announced her renewal yesterday until 2025.

“We don’t feel like a downturn playing in the City of Soccer. We are lucky to play this championship in these facilities and it is a privilege to play here, which is where the National Team plays”, added Maite Oroz, who continued: We had a very good dynamic before the break. Winning this game would be a rush. We have trained very well and it would be very important to win. We are aware that the game is going to be very long and we have to take advantage of our weapons. You learn from every game and I think it’s going to be a totally different game from that one (last Real Madrid-Barça, with 1-3 in Valdebebas).