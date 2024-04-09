Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Foreign Minister Cameron first visits Trump, then the White House. Aid to Ukraine is the central issue. What is behind the explosive encounter?

Palm Beach – Even if the prospective presidential candidate Donald Trump currently no political office in the USA occupied, he occupies an important position in negotiations with the Republicans. British Foreign Minister David Cameron (Tories) also did this on his way to the US capital Washington DC republican Trump pays a visit. The reason: the still blocked 60 billion package, which also includes aid to Ukraine.

Cameron was first with his visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence Government official who has visited the ex-president since his term ended in 2021. Former British Prime Minister Cameron was also critical of Trump on several occasions: in his memoirs, for example, he called the former US President “protectionist, xenophobic, misogynistic.” The meeting was “standard procedure” between ministers and opposition candidates, a UK spokesman said The Hill.

Republican blockade and Trump's election campaign: Controversy over US aid package for Ukraine

The 60 billion dollar aid package that has already been in the US for several monthscongress was largely blocked by the Republicans. Among other things, Trump and his election campaign strategy were suspected to be behind this. As part of his election campaign, the Republican presidential candidate has made several controversial statements about… War in Ukraine made. Trump's statement that he could end the war within 24 hours of his re-election was followed by an international outcry.

According to the Times Cameron argued above all that the Ukraine package would also help the US labor market – an argument that may have met with at least partial approval from the protectionist Trump. On the part of the British government, the meeting indicates an understanding that it cannot push through the package without the consent of the Republicans. In addition to Trump, David Cameron wants loudly telegraph also with the Republican speaker of the House of RepresentativesMike Johnson, talk about the financial aid.

For Trump, the meeting with Cameron was primarily about being present as an important statesman. However, it also raises the question of whether Trump would not agree to further military support for Ukraine in a second presidency. It is still unclear whether the meeting actually had an influence on Trump's attitude. The Republican had not yet commented on the encounter.

Foreign Minister David Cameron on a mission: The fight over Ukraine aid continues in Washington

Cameron will also be in Washington DC, together with “leaders of the Republicans and Democrats in Congress” and “high-ranking representatives of the US government” especially about Ukraine and the Gaza Strip go, according to the official notice the British government. Among them is US Secretary Anthony Blinken, who is involved in the Ukraine war and War in Israel was particularly present recently.

The USA is “'the keystone in the arch' in the fight for freedom, democracy and the right of free countries to determine their own future,” according to the government statement. “A success for them Ukraine and a failure for Putin are vital to American and European security,” said the British Foreign Secretary.

Cameron met with Trump, primarily to discuss aid to Ukraine. © Charly TRIBALLEAU, Daniel LEAL / AFP

In addition to the focus on aid deliveries, there would be loud noises The Hill A focus on the “importance of increasing economic pressure” on Russia is also expected. The visit to the US is Cameron's third trip since he was appointed foreign minister in November 2023. Communication with the Republicans during the last two US trips was rather bumpy. When comparing anti-Ukrainian Republicans to Nazi appeasers, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Greene responded, “Kick my ass.” The meeting with Trump gives rise to speculation as to whether Cameron will be more in tune with the Republicans this time. (lismah)