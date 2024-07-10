Underworld’s vampire Selene lives again in toriealis’ cosplaywho was obviously inspired by Kate Beckinsale’s interpretation to create the costume, hairstyle and accessories of this beautiful set.
Born in 2003, the Underworld film series saw Selene in the leading role in three of its chapters, specifically the first two (Underworld and Underworld: Evolution) and the fourth (Underworld: Awakening), after the parenthesis of the prequel with Rhona Mitra.
It is narrated in the films the age-old war between vampires and lycanswith the former portrayed as impassive and elegant warriors, often armed to the teeth, and the latter more red and brutal thanks to the strength that the transformation grants them.
The allure of the vampire
There is no doubt that vampires have always been able to count on a great charmstarting with certain representations of the classic Count Dracula and arriving over the years at Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles and, inevitably, Stephenie Meyer’s novels. In any case, the examples are innumerable.
The world of cosplayers has not remained indifferent to this charm, and in fact over time we have witnessed numerous truly interesting interpretations: Morrigan from Darkstakers by Lada Lyumos, for example, or Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village by Jessica Nigri, or Lenore from Castlevania by irine_meier.
#Toriealiss #Underworld #Selene #Cosplay #Charm #Vampire
