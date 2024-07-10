Underworld’s vampire Selene lives again in toriealis’ cosplaywho was obviously inspired by Kate Beckinsale’s interpretation to create the costume, hairstyle and accessories of this beautiful set.

Born in 2003, the Underworld film series saw Selene in the leading role in three of its chapters, specifically the first two (Underworld and Underworld: Evolution) and the fourth (Underworld: Awakening), after the parenthesis of the prequel with Rhona Mitra.

It is narrated in the films the age-old war between vampires and lycanswith the former portrayed as impassive and elegant warriors, often armed to the teeth, and the latter more red and brutal thanks to the strength that the transformation grants them.