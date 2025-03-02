In recent years, the General Directorate of Traffic is Increased the number of speed radarsonly this year plans to install 100 new devices, on the roads of Spain, with the aim of reducing the number of deaths in traffic accidents.

However, Juan Carlos Toribio, a former member of the Civil Guard Traffic Association, has repeatedly denounced on his YouTube channel, which in many Spanish roads signaling and the State are very poor. This casuistry that incurs an increased risk of suffering an accident in them, as required by the dangers in a Aragonese road among the Oscense municipalities of Candasnos and Ontiñena, the A-2214.

What does Toribio denounce in his video?

The former Civil Guard explains in the video that warned in 2008 that in the A-2214, which unites the N-2 with Ontiñena (Huesca) There were several grounding changes without signalingas shown in a book of the V Days on search of solutions to the problem of traffic accidents, where Toribio participated as a traffic agent of the Benemérita.

In the publication, Toribio specifies the risk that they are not marked, especially increases when it is nightsince a driver does not realize them, in addition, in this road there is no continuous longitudinal line of separation of lanes, or another vertical, so there are no references of the grounding change.

How are these rash changes today?

Subsequently, in the video, Toribio goes in situ to the A-2214 and verifies that 16 years later the grounding changes still are not marked with the great danger that uses of this Aragonese regional route. In addition, in the video it also shows that the state of the firm is unfortunate, as well as that of the cloakrooms, which do not comply with the regulations.

Therefore, the former Civil Guard concludes in “Road safety in Spain is a lie, because there is no true intention of road safety”, as shown in the publication, and it is necessary to It should also blame administrations on the issue of accidents of traffic, since they have their share of responsibility.





What is a grounding change?

The general circulation regulation defines it as the point where two highway sections converge with different inclinationwhich demands greater caution when driving.

On the other hand, article 29 of the Regulation establishes that, in these sections, drivers must circulate on the right and as close as possible to the edge of the road.

In addition, Articles 87 and 94 strictly prohibit advance to another vehicleas well as stop or park in ground changes and curves with reduced visibility, except in the exceptions contemplated in article 36.1 of the same regulation.