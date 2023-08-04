Difficult moment for the actress after her divorce from her husband.

Not an easy time for Tori Spelling after divorce from Dean McDermott. The actress, familiar face of Beverly Hills 90210she would have ended up living in a camper with her children.

It all started when he had to leave his home due to mold that had infested the house and brought him various health problems.

Source: web

“It is difficult to uproot a large family, especially when everyone is sick and in bed. But now we will leave the house as soon as possible. We search for an Airbnb or Vrbo or a hotel until we figure out what to do. We’re just renters, so it looks like moving is in our near future as well.” – He said.

So she ended up living in a motel but apparently for Tori there are several problems of an economic nature so much that she was forced to take her camper and park in a parking lot.

After the motel stay, she and the kids would move to a parking lot in Ventura County, IN California, with their camper. The photos, released by the Daily Mail, show the actress as she arranges the items needed to eat and relax with chairs, a barbecue and toys.

According to rumors, in addition to the mold, there are also some economic problems that the actress has to face. “The mold problem is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during this period because her economic situation is not the best. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids” – a source told the tabloid Entertainment Tonight.

No news instead of the ex-husband Dean McDermott that after the divorce he would no longer live with his family and at the moment appears totally uninterested in the affairs of his ex-wife and children.