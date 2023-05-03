The American athlete Tori Bowie, triple Olympic medalist in Rio 2016, has died at the age of 32, as reported by her agency on Wednesday.

“We are devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We have lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We are truly heartbroken and our prayers are with family and friends, ”says the announcement, in which she does not specify the causes of her death.

The North American achieved silver in the 100 meters, bronze in the 200 and gold in the 4×100 relay in the Brazilian event. She was also a double world athletics champion in London 2017 in 100 and 4×100, and bronze in the 100 in Beijing 2015, among other achievements.

