In Yerevan, before the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide in the Ottoman Empire on Sunday, April 23, a torchlight procession takes place.

The participants of the procession moved from the Republic Square to the Tsitsernakaberd hill, where the memorial is located, to the drum roll.

The procession is traditionally led by the opposition Dashnaktsutyun Party (ARFD).

The theme of this year’s march is “One Motherland, One Court, One Road – Struggle.” According to Armenian historians, about 1.5 million Armenians were exterminated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.

More than 20 countries have recognized the fact of the genocide. Uruguay was the first to recognize the genocide in 1965. France, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Canada, Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Vatican, Bolivia, Czech Republic, Austria, Luxembourg followed suit. The Armenian Genocide was recognized by the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches, as well as 44 American states.

Ankara rejects the very term “genocide”, arguing that in those years there was a fratricidal war and each side of the conflict suffered heavy losses.

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide in Armenia is celebrated annually on April 24.