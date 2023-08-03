Sofia Castelli killed by her ex-boyfriend, the torchlight vigil in Cologno Monzese in her memory

A river of people lit up the streets of Cologno Monzese last night: all united in one long torchlight organized to remember Sofia Castellithe 20 years old killed in his apartment in Corso Roma from the ex fiancé Zakaria Atqaoui aged 23.

In Cologno Monzese the torchlight procession in memory of Sofia Castelli. Image source: Affaritaliani.it



A procession that began in silence at 21 by the Municipality, after the city’s mourning had been called by the Municipal Administration on the same day. The idea of ​​the torchlight procession was launched by the Facebook group “Are you from Cologno Monzese if…“, obtaining the support of the City Hall and the student committee of the Leonardo da Vinci high school.

The procession in Cologno Monzese in memory of Sofia Castelli. Image source: Affaritaliani.it

At the head a banner, “In memory of Sofia“, who stopped in front of the victim’s house, whose gate is overflowing with bouquets of flowers, tickets, puppets. But there are those who have not remained silent, and have decided to scream at injustice, clamoring for Sofia’s killer to be taken “to the square, so we’ll take care of it”. Others have claimed life imprisonmentgirls and boys showed discouragement and distrust of Italian justice, and everyone reiterated how absurd it is that this happened yet another femicide within walking distance of them. They haven’t been missed long applause addressed to Sofiabut also to his family.

