Torchlight procession in memory of Annalisa D’Auria, killed by her partner at the height of yet another jealous quarrel

Late yesterday afternoon, the municipality of Rivoli itself decided to remember Annalisa D’Auria, the young 32-year-old woman who lost her life at the hands of her partner. Shortly afterwards he decided to take an extreme step, leaving the child in the hands of one of his colleagues.

There are so many people who left via Monte Bianco and headed to the church of San Francesco, who wanted to take part in this gesture. There are also many men from institutions. The mayor declared:

A stance against these massacres, to remember Annalisa with your affection and demonstrate our closeness to her family and her little girl.

The march started from the street where the woman lived, up to the nearby church. Subsequently in the square, everyone gathered in prayer and despite the rainmany decided to be present.

They did a great one banner with a photo of Annalisa, in which there was a phrase from Redwith written: “Against violence, Annalisa always in our hearts!”

Mayor Andrea Tragaioli, with the president of the neighborhood committee, wanted to be present. Furthermore, many ordinary people, even if they didn’t know the young woman, chose to show it closeness to his loved ones.

The principal’s words to remember Annalisa D’Auria

Among these people there was also the principal of the school where the young woman worked as a school assistant, Stefano Bruno. He himself wanted us to speak, to remember her, but also to say that they have established a fund to help the family. She stated:

Annalisa D’Auria was a very good person and an always smiling worker. May her memory turn this society in a better direction.