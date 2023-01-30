Max van den Berg, the man sentenced to six months in prison for standing in front of Minister Kaag’s house with a burning torch, wants to participate in the provincial elections in March. The Jesus Lives party has put him on the electoral list in the province of North Holland as the leader of the list.

Activist Van den Berg, with a large, burning torch in his hand, called Kaag’s home in January 2022 and said he wanted to speak to ‘Mrs Kaag’. A group of people who belonged to B. chanted ‘NSB, get rid of it’. Van den Berg himself shouted at the front door ‘that we don’t want a World Economic Forum here’. A reference to an alleged elite plot to “subjugate the people.” The incident was broadcast live on Facebook by other activists.

Minister Kaag and her family were at home at the time and felt threatened. Van den Berg was sentenced to six months in prison in January last year. The Amsterdammer appealed against that sentence. The appeal hearing is Monday.

During the hearing in the court of The Hague, Van den Berg said on Monday morning that he “wanted to build a future and participate in the elections”: “I’m on the list.”

Jesus lives

When asked, the political party Jesus Lives confirms that the Amsterdammer is on a list with them. “As number 1 for the province of North Holland,” says Florens van der Spek, one of the party leaders of Jesus Lives. ,,Max has been active for us for some time, even before he was convicted. We believe that he has not committed a criminal offense, there was no threat to Kaag for us. He just wanted to talk to her.” Van der Spek states that he is ‘not behind the action in itself’. Van den Berg wore a red Jesus Lives cap during many of his actions.

In the elections for the Provincial Council in 2019, Jesus Lives received just over 2300 votes throughout the Netherlands. That resulted in no seat in any province. "It is always a struggle for us to get enough signatures to be able to participate in all provinces," says Van der Stelt.

Electoral Council

All parties that want to participate in the provincial elections must submit their electoral lists to the Electoral Council on Monday. A spokesperson for the council reports ‘that a party decides for itself whether they put someone with a criminal record on the electoral list’. The Electoral Council can only reject someone if he or she has been deprived of his or her active or passive right to vote (the right to be elected). A judge can deprive that right if he sentences someone to a prison sentence of at least 1 year for an offense ‘which must involve a serious violation of the foundations of the Dutch constitution’, the Electoral Council reports. “It is clear that this will not happen any time soon.” The provincial elections are on March 15.

Mental health

During the court case in January and today on appeal, Van den Berg's psychological health was also discussed for a long time. He is assessed by a psychiatrist as 'vulnerable, impressionable and unstable', 'at risk of escalation'. Van den B. had already served part of his sentence, but was suspended from custody in June pending his appeal. Not much later he was arrested again for violating the terms of his suspension. For example, he was no longer allowed to come to The Hague. Van den Berg continued to campaign immediately after his release.

The Public Prosecution Service demanded 174 days in prison and six months probation in the appeal case on Monday afternoon. That is slightly less than the six months that Van der Berg was initially imposed. He would therefore not have to go back to the cell.