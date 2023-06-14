Selvaggia Lucarelli and the words of Barbara D’Urso at Berlusconi’s funeral

The words spoken by Barbara D’Urso after the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi which was held at the Milan Cathedral on the afternoon of Wednesday 14 June did not escape Selvaggia Lucarelli.

The journalist, in fact, shared about her profile Instagram a statement that the presenter released after the funeral in which she told an anecdote about Silvio Berlusconi.

“But let’s talk about me and the fact that he thought I’m the best of all” commented Selvaggia Lucarelli.

Barbara D’Urso, in fact, told an anecdote about Berlusconi and a television show she conducted: “I called him Silvio, he called me Barbara since he had known me since she was little. They call me the next morning and say: ‘Mrs. D’Urso, the president wants to talk to you’. I say: ‘Silvio, what is it? Didn’t you like what we did?’ But he has always been very nice to me professionally and he said to me: ‘You were very good as always, the best of all. But in my opinion, look, how did you dress last night with the Chanel type suit and loose hair… In my opinion you looked better in the promo where you had a braid and a long dress, I would dress like this for a prime time on Canale 5”.

Shortly thereafter, Selvaggia Lucarelli, among the stories of her Instagram profile, then wrote: “Solidarity with poro Cerioni (the stylist of the presenter ed) who created that Tor Pignattara Chanel look for her and feels demolished like this”.