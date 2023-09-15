Danilo di Giacomo’s body is on the ground, lifeless, next to the bullet-riddled Mercedes. Crouching next to him is a girl, presumably his girlfriend, who is also injured in the knee. Her screams for help and desperation attract the gazes of residents and people on the street, already alarmed by the gunshots in broad daylight among the many passers-by on the street at that time. The events in Tor Bella Monaca at 5pm on September 14th, after the attempted run over by Don Coluccia and the wounding of the volunteer attacked by a drug dealer last Saturday. (by Silvia Mancinelli)

