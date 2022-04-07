Is called Toquinho and it is a paraplegic dog that with its history has conquered everyone. In fact, she won a competition to pose on a murals which now stands inside a viaduct of Porto Alegre, city of Brazil, capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, on Lagoa dos Patos. Now with her vitality and her cheerful spirit she makes everyone who passes by happy.

Photo source from Instagram by otoquinho

We are ahead of the Viaduto Tiradenteslocated in Avenida Silva Só, in Porto Alegre: here stands a beautiful mural, created thanks to the commitment of a veterinary hospital belonging to the WeVet group that has decided to redevelop this area.

Protagonist of the beautiful design Toquinhoan 8-year-old paraplegic dog, chosen as the protagonist of a painting that portrays him in all his essence: despite his health conditions, he is a cheerful dog, always eager to play and be with his friends.

Toquinho is famous on social media for a page on Instagram with thousands of followers. He is often engaged in charitable causes to support other animals with special needs. And it is also the protagonist of a campaign aimed at encouraging donations to buy wheelchairs for dogs with difficulties.

According to what was reported by Mariana Brino, veterinarian and human mother of Toquinho, thanks to her commitment, 15 Projeto car seatsspecial chairs for dogs that do not have the mobility of the paws.

Photo source from Instagram by otoquinho

Toquinho the paraplegic dog who inspires to help puppies with special needs

Someone had abandoned the dog in the clinic where the vet works. Doctors attempted surgery to stabilize the broken spine in half, but never recovered the hind legs.

Photo source from Instagram by otoquinho

Nobody knows what happened to him, but today thanks to a wheelchair he can move. And thanks to his popularity, he also became the protagonist of a mural. Project managers explain: