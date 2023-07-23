Antonio Pecci Filho thought that he was only going to play for ten days during a tour that Vinicius de Moraes proposed to him in Buenos Aires in 1970. It ended up being ten years of a duo that catapulted Toquinho as one more star of the bossa nova, many of them disappeared like Astrud Gilberto or Tom Jobim. Vinicius’s death did not interrupt a trajectory that starts from The rape of Toquinho (1966), his instrumental album that leaves a list of more than 50 titles where he has cultivated all kinds of Brazilian popular music. But his career is also fruitful due to the number of tours throughout Latin America and the whole world where he exhibits himself as one of the living legends of his culture. With just turned 77, the musician and composer has embarked on a Spanish tour in which he will pass through Barcelona next Tuesday and continue through Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Chiclana and Santander.

At the age of 22 he was already accompanying figures like Elis Regina or Chico Buarque on his guitar. Far from the myth of the self-taught genius, Toquinho assures that he has always been “close to great masters”, such as Paulinho Nogueira and Badem Powell. They sculpted him as an instrumentalist, while his inseparable Vinicius, who was 33 years older than him, did so as a composer. In his long career he has had “other travel companions”, but none with as many hours and as intense as the poet and singer with whom he forged during a decade of what he calls “a marriage without sex”.

His first international trip outside of his native São Paulo was not chosen. “There was a lot of military repression” in a Brazilian dictatorship that took him to Italy to compose songs from exile such as the samba d’orly. His Spanish is marked by different accents from all the Latin American countries he has visited, although his affection for Argentina stands out. There he returned to commemorate half a century of the fusa, his first super-success cooked with Vinicius and Maria Creuza. He would say that it is the second country that he knows best after having traveled “from Tucumán to Bahía Blanca” and having met teachers like Astor Piazzolla or Mercedes Sosa.

Another of the great imprints of his right hand in contact with the six strings is Paco de Lucía, with whom he played soccer for “many years” and dedicated a song to it. He also has great admiration for the “enormous musicality” of his disciple Vicente Amigo. His collaboration with Spanish artists continues with names like El Cigala and Silvia Pérez Cruz. It was not expected that he would have such an echo Eat Whole, the theme together with C. Tangana that is among his five most listened to songs on Spotify along with eighties classics such as watercolor. He admits that, after this “unexpected and friendly invitation”, they did not meet in person. She did her part “very harmonious and low-key” after receiving the recording. That “fusion” that Tangana gave off in The man from Madrid inspired his latest work, New Cores, Eternal Songs (New colors, eternal songs), where he returned to his own old songs with new voices such as Camilla Faustino, with whom he will share the stage in the Catalan capital at the Alma Pedralbes festival.

If I could only rescue one of the themes from the bossa novaI would not hesitate to choose Chega de Saudade, precisely the piece that germinated this musical trend in a 1958 single performed by João Gilberto. “He changed the way of playing and singing Brazilian music. But the bossa It’s not a genre: it’s a musical atmosphere, a way of harmonizing and playing. Any song can become it”. He doesn’t see any distinctions between high and low culture either, even though his origins were linked to wealthy neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro: “It’s very relative. I see no distinction. You can play Chopin in a popular way. There are ways to perform songs for everything: to dance, sing, listen in the elevator…”.

Although the Internet has made it possible to “gain diversity and styles”, where there is a mixture “that you don’t know where it begins and where it ends”, the maestro trusts that African roots are not lost sight of either. This is the case of Pixinguinha, one of the “benchmarks of the first half of the 20th century” who developed the choro, the precedent of the samba. “He was a fantastic black and a great teacher” for how he fused European polka with Brazilian folklore. “Blacks are largely responsible for us making songs the way we do them. We must thank black culture every day, wherever they went they left very special music: jazz in New Orleans, Caribbean rhythms, then Brazil… all Brazilian rhythms come from there”.

“I take advantage of all the moments that life can give me”, says Toquinho with almost 60 years of career and more than 300 songs. He doesn’t stop playing his guitar every day, whether he’s on tour or not. He has had some scares with his hand, like the other living legend Eric Clapton, who has been able to remedy “with corticosteroids.” If he has lost any faculty, it has been to play soccer. He has also practically stopped drinking whiskey to compose, that much-needed elixir in his sessions with Vinicius. “I cultivate health a lot. My body is the only one I have.” That allows him to have “the same desire to get on stage as the first day.”

