There is no doubt that 2024 was a historic year for Spanish mixed martial arts (MMA). The Spanish Armada, formed by Ilia Topuria, Joel Álvarez and Dani Bárez, had a record of five victories and no setbacks during the past season in the UFC. Especially the first of those mentioned was the one who took off in a stratospheric way, after becoming champion of the largest league in the world in February, against Alexander Volkanovski, and successfully defend his title in October, against Max Holloway.

Topuria managed to knock out both the Australian and the Hawaiian, leaving two performances for the history of the sport, as they were two legendary fighters and the challenge that El Matador had ahead of him was very complicated. In fact, thanks to those two amazing performances, the CEO of the UFC himself, Dana White, has included the Hispanic-Georgian in his particular 2024 awards, in which he nominates the five best performances of the year.

In the first of his possible winners, the victory of February Topuria against Volkanovskiin which he was able to knock him out with a spectacular combination of hands at close range, something that has been highly valued by Dana White, as it helped him win the UFC featherweight title, snatching it from someone who had never lost in that division.

The second nomination is awarded to Max Hollowaywho knocked out in the last second of combat Justin Gaethje with a hand that turned off the lights and left him lying on the floor. In addition, that Hawaiian victory helped him win the symbolic title BMF (Baddest Motherf*cker), something like the ‘most evil fighter’ on the planet.









At number 3 appears another of the great protagonists of the past 2024. The Brazilian Alex Pereira He successfully defended his light heavyweight belt three times. In the second of them, in the month of June, Poatan, as he is nicknamed, ended with Jiri Prochazka in the second round after landing a perfect high kick that took the Czech to the canvas. Without a doubt, a top-level performance that has earned entry into the symbolic award that Dana White provides.

The fourth position is for Khamzat Chimaevwho submitted the former champion in the first round Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi last October. There the Chechen appeared after many months outside the cage ready to give the ‘bell’ against the New Zealander. And so he did. He put a lot of pressure with the fight until he managed to take the back and finish with a blow that fractured his jaw. A victory that has helped him enter the conversations for the middleweight title.

Finally, he looks like Topuria again. El Matador left the planet in shock after knocking out Holloway, someone who had never been knocked out during his entire professional career. He made the impossible possible. The Hispanic-Georgian successfully defended his title after connecting a perfect combination of hands that took the Hawaiian to the ground. Another performance for history, which has been highly taken into account by Dana White. We will see which performance wins the award, but, of course, Topuria has been the protagonist of last year in the UFC.