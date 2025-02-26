In mixed martial arts (MMA) there are rivalries that, without being consumed inside a cage, become known to all fans. This is the case of Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. Both share this enmity for years, due to statements in which English mocked the Russian invasion about Georgia. This made it in 2022, They will get to the hands between racks when coinciding in the same billboard. However, by not belonging to the same category of weight and that the Spanish-Georgian career spoke faster, made it impossible for his paths to be intertwined. However, there has been a paradigm change for which this fight would be much closer than before.

Recently, the announcement that had been resonating for weeks was made official. Ilia Topuria leaves the weight weight (145 pounds or 65.8 kilos) to definitively rise to the light (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos). With this, both the matador and Pimblett coincide in the category, and even if they are remote in the ranking, there is more opportunity for a crossing than before. Before this movement, English expressed opinion in an interview in the mid -‘Round Eight Boxing’ interview. «I want that fight [con Topuria]. Just to prove that everyone is wrong with me, ”he said.

In addition, he did not miss the opportunity to mention the difference in size of both: «It is dwarf. It is not a light weight. It should have been left in the pen weight. It will be the ruin of his career»Pimblett said. This is something that Liverpool has been waiting for a long time. A few weeks ago, on the YouTube channel of ‘El Doberdan 13’, he was asked about Topuria, since the rumors that could rise to 155 to face Islam Makhachev, something that was not very much for the work began , although I would be willing to face it.

«I think he needs to defend the belt at least three times. If you want to come to the light weight I’m here waiting for him. I don’t think anyone else in the Ti9ene division more right to welcome him than me, ”said Pimblett. Despite this, now it is a hard confrontation against Michael Chandler In the Miami billboard, in UFC 314, where to win, it would make an important leap in the classification.









On the other hand, it is still unknown who can be the next rival of Ilyia Topuria, since Islam Makhachev continues to give the fight long. In addition, the other option, which is Charles Oliveirastill does not make any statement in this regard, so it is still unknown to the next commitment of the Spanish-Georgian.